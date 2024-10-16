An Atlanta judge has blocked a last-minute move by the Georgia state election board to require a hand count of ballots across local precincts statewide in the U.S. presidential contest in November.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Tuesday night sided with challengers who argued the Republican-majority election board risked introducing confusion and delays into the process by adopting the hand-count rule so close to Election Day.

The order wasn’t immediately available on the public docket, but Gerald Griggs, the president of the Georgia NAACP, posted on social media about the ruling, and a second person familiar with the case confirmed the outcome.