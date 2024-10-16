A giant sphere 700 meters (2,300 feet) underground with thousands of light-detecting tubes will be sealed in a 12-story cylindrical pool of water in coming months for an experiment that will shine new light on elusive subatomic particles known as neutrinos.
After years of construction, the $300 million Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in China's southern Guangdong province will soon start gathering data on neutrinos, a product of nuclear reactions, to help solve one of the biggest mysteries in particle physics.
Every second, trillions of extremely small neutrinos pass through matter, including the human body.
