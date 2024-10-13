New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he is considering visiting the United States to meet the president-elect before the country’s January inauguration, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported Sunday.

"As the prime minister of Japan, an ally of the U.S., it is necessary for me to have a relationship (with the president-elect) before the inauguration in January next year," the Yomiuri quoted him as saying in an interview that took place Saturday.

The U.S. is due to hold its presidential election on Nov. 5, with Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump facing off against Democratic rival and current Vice President Kamala Harris in what is expected to be a close race.