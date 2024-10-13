Over 70% of people who were acquitted of murder in a retrial in Japan were initially found guilty based on their confessions, a Jiji tally showed Saturday.

At least 20 people in 18 cases were found innocent in a retrial after receiving a guilty verdict in the post-World War II period. Of them, 15 in 13 cases were previously convicted as a murderer because of confession records.

In the 13 cases, the credibility and voluntariness of the confessions were denied when courts decided to hold a retrial or retrial rulings were given.