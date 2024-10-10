Chika Ezure faced gender bias from her own family when deciding to do a master's degree at Japan's top-ranked university.
After arriving on campus, she realized the resistance she faced as a woman was commonplace.
She was surrounded by men: just one in 10 researchers at the prestigious University of Tokyo are women, and one in five students.
