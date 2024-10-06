Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman’s bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign.

"I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America,” Trump told the crowd Saturday. Our movement, he said, is "nearer to victory than ever before.”

Trump invited billionaire Elon Musk to join him on stage, calling him "a truly incredible guy.”