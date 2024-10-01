Israeli forces have launched limited ground incursions in Lebanon, the United States said Monday, as militant group Hezbollah said it targeted "enemy soldiers" at the countries' border.

A Lebanese security official said Israel had conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut, after Israel's army ordered residents in the Hezbollah stronghold to evacuate.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel earlier vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah and sealed part of the border after killing the Iran-backed group's leader.