Japan’s incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will dissolve the Lower House next week for a snap election on Oct. 27, the newly elected Liberal Democratic Party president said Monday.

His announcement was highly unusual and not without controversy.

The sitting prime minister decides when parliament is to be dissolved and a general election held. Ishiba, chosen as LDP president Friday, will not become prime minister until Tuesday, when parliament convenes and votes on his nomination as Japan’s next leader.