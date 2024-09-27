After five tries, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba will finally lead the Liberal Democratic Party — and Japan.

The veteran Ishiba, who has also served as party secretary-general, won the LDP presidential election on Friday, defeating economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff vote, and is set to be named prime minister next week after a parliamentary vote.

Ishiba won the runoff with 215 votes — 189 from LDP lawmakers plus 26 votes from local LDP chapters — against Takaichi, who garnered 194 votes. In the initial round of voting among eight other candidates, he won 154 votes, advancing to the deciding round against Takaichi, who garnered 181 votes.