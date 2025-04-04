Nissan said on Thursday it will not take new orders from the United States for two Mexican-built Infiniti sport utility vehicles following auto tariffs levied by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a drastic scale-back of its operations at a joint venture plant.

Nissan also said it will now maintain two shifts of production of its Rogue SUV at its Smyrna, Tennessee, plant after announcing in January it would end one of them this month.

The Japanese automaker will not accept any additional orders of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the U.S. market produced at the Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes (COMPAS) plant it has run together with Mercedes-Benz in Mexico.