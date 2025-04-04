Japan is pulling out all the stops to counter the effects of new U.S. tariffs and support affected industries, with the prime minister vowing to "unite the entire country" in response to what he calls a "national crisis."
”We must call this a national crisis,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the Lower House on Friday morning. “The government will do its utmost to respond to this crisis, involving the entire country.”
On Wednesday in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on goods coming from almost every jurisdiction on earth. Japan was hit with 24% levies, leaving the country, which has been lobbying for and hoping for an exemption or far lower rates, shocked.
