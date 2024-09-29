When Shigeru Ishiba steps into the Prime Minister’s Office this week as Japan’s new leader, he will be greeted immediately with the challenge of reining in escalating regional tensions.

From day one, Ishiba's foreign policy vision will face significant headwinds, including North Korean missile launches and Russian airspace incursions, as well as rising concerns over China’s threat to Taiwan.

Known for his defense expertise, Ishiba has said he will carry on many of the policies of his predecessor, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. But he is also widely expected to seek out ways to acknowledge the value of the U.S. alliance while striving to enhance Japan’s independence, including revising the Status of Forces Agreement with the U.S. and pursuing collective security arrangements with like-minded partners in Asia.