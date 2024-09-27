China on Friday said it wanted to improve ties with Japan, after the country's ruling party chose former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba as its new leader.
"The long-term, sound and steady development of China-Japan relations serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.
"It's the only appropriate choice," Lin said.
