Former defense chief Shigeru Ishiba and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi are set to face off Friday in a runoff vote in Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election after no candidate received a majority in the first round.

Ishiba, 67, and Takaichi, 63, emerged as the top picks in a crowded field of nine in the race that will decide the country’s next prime minister, but fell short of the votes needed to secure an outright win.

Ishiba garnered 154 votes and Takaichi 181 votes.