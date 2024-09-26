Embattled Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito will seek reelection after automatically losing his seat on Sept. 30, following the prefectural assembly’s no-confidence vote last week, according to multiple media reports.

Saito, who has been at the center of a series of controversies over alleged workplace bullying and other misconduct, is set to announce his decision at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The reported decision, if true, would put an end to months of stalled prefectural governance due to the allegations against him and attention would turn to who the next governor might be.