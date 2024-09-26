A temporary storage facility in Aomori Prefecture will likely receive the first batch of spent nuclear fuel soon, after a cargo vessel believed to be carrying the fuel docked and the shipment was unloaded at a nearby port on Thursday morning.

The vessel likely carrying one cask containing 69 units of spent nuclear fuel from the No. 4 reactor of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, arrived at the port of Mutsu, a city in Aomori Prefecture that hosts the storage facility.

Work to transport spent nuclear fuel to the facility, operated by Recyclable-Fuel Storage (RFS) is expected to begin on a full scale as early as next month, if the Nuclear Regulation Authority finds no issues with the procedure.

The start of the storage facility's operations is expected to give a boost to the government's plans to promote nuclear power generation, given that the capacity of fuel storage pools at nuclear power plants in the country is reaching the limit.

The interim storage facility plays an important role in Japan's plans to establish a nuclear fuel cycle, in which uranium and plutonium are extracted from spent nuclear fuel and then reprocessed for use at nuclear plants.

Spent nuclear fuel will be stored at the facility for up to 50 years. The government aims to eventually transport the fuel to a reprocessing plant to be completed in the Aomori village of Rokkasho by the end of fiscal 2026.

The completion date of the reprocessing plant has been pushed back 27 times so far, leaving Mutsu residents concerned that the interim storage facility will become a permanent home for spent fuel.

Tepco and RFS have not made an announcement in advance on the spent fuel transportation for nuclear material protection.