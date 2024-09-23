As the planet’s largest economies struggle to forge consensus on the future of artificial intelligence, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to ensure the developing world isn't left out of the debate.

The Brazilian leader has added AI to his list of priorities for his country's presidency of the Group of 20 nations this year, seizing on the position to try to shape regulatory discussions that are raging from Europe to Asia to the United Nations, where the technology is expected to be a major theme of this week’s General Assembly.

Already seeking reforms to global institutions like the U.N. Security Council, Lula wants to use November's G20 leaders summit to craft a governance framework that includes the interests of Global South nations and forces AI superpowers China and the U.S. to the table, according to two people familiar with his views.