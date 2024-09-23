Search operations continued Monday for people who were missing amid heavy rains in the northern part of Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula over the weekend.

A total of about 400 people, including firefighters, police officers and Self-Defense Forces troops, were participating in the operations.

According to police and fire authorities, the number of people who have been confirmed dead in the disaster totaled six — five in the city of Wajima and one in the city of Suzu.

In Wajima on Sunday, an elderly man was found dead in the Tsukada River. In the city's Machino district, the bodies of two elderly women were also discovered. Two people were also found "in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest," a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor, near a tunnel on a national road in Wajima. They were later confirmed dead.

The Ishikawa Prefectural Police Department and others were working to identify the dead.

At least eight people are missing or remain unaccounted for, NHK reported, including a 14-year-old junior high school girl after the Tsukada River flooded.

According to data from the prefectural government as of Sunday, 23 rivers have overflowed in the Noto Peninsula since the Meteorological Agency issued a Level 5 emergency warning for heavy rain — its highest alert level — for the northern part of the peninsula Saturday.

A total of nine temporary housing complexes built for people affected by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the peninsula on Jan. 1 this year were flooded above floor level.

Water outages occurred in many areas in Wajima and Suzu, while a number of communities were isolated as roads were cut off. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 1,088 people in five municipalities had been evacuated.