One person was confirmed dead and 10 others were missing after "unprecedented" torrential rains in parts of Ishikawa Prefecture, which began on Saturday, continued to flood rivers and trigger mudslides on Sunday.

The cities of Wajima and Suzu, as well as the town of Noto — which are still recovering from the powerful earthquake that struck the area on New Year's Day — have been hit particularly hard by the deluge, with many buildings and roads inundated and the Meteorological Agency warning of the possibility of further flooding and landslides.

One person was confirmed dead in Suzu. One person each was reported missing in Suzu, Wajima and Noto, while three workers involved in recovery efforts of a collapsed national road in Wajima were also missing.

In addition, four residents remained unaccounted for after the Tsukada River flooded in Wajima, the Ishikawa Prefectural Government said.