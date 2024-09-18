Suspected organizational ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church continue to haunt the party ahead of its Sept. 27 presidential election.

On Tuesday, the Asahi Shimbun daily published a photo purporting to show a meeting between then-LDP President and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a senior official of the religious group at the party's headquarters ahead of the 2013 House of Councilors election.

The photo also showed former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, the younger brother of Abe, and former LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, who was a close aide of his.