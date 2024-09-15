Three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen were detained in Venezuela on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country, the government said Saturday, as the United States denied Caracas' allegations it was involved.

The arrests come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and both the United States and Spain over Venezuela's disputed July 28 presidential election, which the country's opposition accuses President Nicolas Maduro of stealing.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the foreign nationals were being held on suspicion of planning an attack on Maduro and his government.