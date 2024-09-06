Amid an ongoing shortage of Japanese rice, which has caused prices to surge, consumers are turning to cheaper California rice, with retailers reporting a sharp rise in sales.

Known as Calrose rice, it is a medium-grain variety cheaper than the Japanese short-grain cultivar, with a relatively similar taste to Japanese rice compared to Thai rice. With the price of domestic rice harvested last year being 14% higher year on year in June, Calrose is seen as a cheaper alternative.

Nippon Brice, a nationwide seller of rice and grains in Fukuoka Prefecture that has been selling Calrose rice for a decade, said demand for Calrose rice has been especially robust this year.