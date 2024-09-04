The United States unsealed a raft of "terrorism" and other charges against six Hamas leaders on Tuesday related to the armed Palestinian group's Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The charging document, dated Feb. 1, targets six leaders of the group — including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in late July in Tehran.

They are accused of "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death" along with six other counts.