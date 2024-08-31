The Kremlin said Friday it was not worried that Mongolia could arrest President Vladimir Putin during his visit there next week, despite the International Criminal Court saying the member country had an "obligation" to detain the Russian leader.

Putin will travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, his first trip to an ICC member since The Hague-based court issued a warrant for his arrest over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children in March 2023.

"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.