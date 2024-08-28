The Kyushu region is bracing for the likely landfall of the slow-moving but powerful Typhoon Shanshan, with heavy rain already impacting a wide area of Japan and causing a landslide in Aichi Prefecture.

The Meteorological Agency said at a news conference Wednesday that it may issue special alerts for heavy rain, high tides, high waves and strong winds in the southern Kyushu prefectures of Kagoshima and Miyazaki. A record amount of rainfall is also expected in southern Kyushu and a heavy rain warning may be issued.

“Storms, tidal waves and storm surges like never experienced before are to be expected and will require the utmost caution,” said Satoshi Sugimoto, an official at the weather agency.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm, classified by the weather agency as “very strong,” was about 90 km south-southwest of Yakushima island, moving north-northwest at a slow pace. It had a central pressure of 935 hectopascals, sustained winds near its center of up to 180 kph and gusts of up to 252 kph.

Shanshan is expected to approach southern Kyushu on Thursday, possibly making landfall while still a very strong typhoon.

The agency said that the typhoon may then move northeast across Kyushu, with winds strong enough to cause some homes to collapse. Officials urged residents in the storm’s path to evacuate to sturdy buildings before it arrives, and to stay away from windows.

Southern Kyushu and the Amami region are projected to see sustained winds as strong as 180 kph on Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours in the southern Kyushu region could reach about 500 millimeters, and in certain areas, a total of 1,000 mm could fall over the next couple of days.

The storm was already delivering heavy rain to wide areas of Japan. A landslide was reported on Tuesday in the city of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, in the wake of the heavy rainfall, trapping five family members. As of Wednesday morning, two people have been rescued from the rubble.