Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees rallied in camps in Bangladesh on Sunday on the seventh anniversary of the military crackdown that forced them to flee, demanding an end to violence and safe return to Myanmar.

More than a million Rohingya live in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh with little prospect of returning home, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.

Thousands more are believed to have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state in recent weeks, as fighting escalates between troops of the ruling junta and the Arakan Army, the powerful ethnic militia that recruits from the Buddhist majority.