U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the convention stage Thursday night facing the ultimate political challenge — harnessing the energy and excitement of a party reinvigorated by her rapid ascent for a three-month dash to Election Day.

Her speech to formally accept the nomination before Democratic delegates in Chicago amounts to an existential test for Harris, who remains undefined in the minds of many voters and has less than three months to build — and hold — a winning electoral coalition.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of her address provided by her campaign. "A chance to chart a new way forward — not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”