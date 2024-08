The mpox outbreak is not another COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, because much is already known about the virus, including the means to control it.

While more research is needed on the Clade 1b strain, which triggered the U.N. agency into declaring an international health emergency, the spread of mpox can be reined in, the WHO's European director Hans Kluge said.

"Mpox is not the new COVID," he said.