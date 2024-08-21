Japan and India have agreed to update a key document guiding security cooperation between them, the two countries’ top diplomats and defense chiefs said Tuesday, while Tokyo laid the groundwork for providing New Delhi with advanced naval antennas and exploring the repair of Japanese warships in India.

Meeting for the first time in nearly two years in a "two-plus-two" format, the Japanese and Indian officials agreed to beef up the 2008 Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation “to reflect contemporary priorities and be responsive to contemporary security challenges facing them.”

“We agreed today to task our officials with preparing a new framework for security cooperation,” Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told a joint news conference in New Delhi. “I also shared our desire for a new vision for our overall partnership that orients our relations in line with our evolving national goals and priorities.”