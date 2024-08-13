Despite three years of improved security following the end of the Taliban's insurgency, Afghanistan's economy remains stagnant and its population is in the grips of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A third of Afghanistan's roughly 40 million people live on bread and tea, according to the United Nations, there is massive unemployment, and the World Bank warns of zero growth over the next three years.

But there have been some positive changes since the Taliban takeover in 2021 — even if their government remains unrecognized by any other country.