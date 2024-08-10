With less than six months left in office, U.S. President Joe Biden and his team are going for bolder, higher-risk diplomacy on both Gaza and Sudan, seeking to make progress on intractable hotspots and — just maybe — burnish their legacy.

Biden, in an unusually personal appeal, joined the leaders of Egypt and Qatar in not only urging Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire but setting a date — Thursday — for them to meet in the region.

The approach mirrors a public call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the warring parties in Sudan to begin negotiations on Wednesday in Switzerland.