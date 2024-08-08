Thousands of anti-racism protesters took to the streets in several English cities on Wednesday to oppose days of far-right violence that have had U.K. police on high alert.

Nightly riots — during which mosques and migrant-related facilities have been attacked — have erupted across towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland, fueled by a wave of misinformation surrounding the murder of three children on July 29.

But on Wednesday evening, it was anti-racism and anti-fascist counterprotesters who were out in greater numbers, holding rallies in cities up and down England including London, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Newcastle.