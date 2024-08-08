Israel vowed to eliminate new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, the alleged mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack, with regional tensions threatening to boil over as the Gaza war entered its 11th month on Wednesday.

The naming of Sinwar to lead the Palestinian militant group came as Israel braced for potential Iranian retaliation over the killing of his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh last week in Tehran.

Speaking at a military base on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was "determined" to defend itself.