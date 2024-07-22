Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services were briefly suspended between Tokyo and Nagoya stations Monday following a derailment incident involving a maintenance train.

Central Japan Railway, also known as JR Central, which operates the Tokaido Shinkansen line, has since changed the suspended section to between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations.

A full resumption of services is not expected until noon at the earliest.

JR Central said that a maintenance train derailed after colliding with another maintenance train on a section of the line between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations in Aichi Prefecture shortly past 3:30 a.m., causing one worker to suffer a light injury to the forehead and forcing the company to halt some services from the first train of the day.

West Japan Railway, or JR West, said that it has consequently suspended the through service between its Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train line and the Tokaido Shinkansen line.