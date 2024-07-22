Fireworks festivals are one of Japan's most popular summer attractions — but this year, multiple organizers are canceling the much-awaited event due to complaints of debris causing property damage.

So far, 10 festivals have been canceled in the Kanto region, including the Adachi fireworks festival due to storm on Saturday, and 22 nationwide, according to tourism information website Walkerplus.

One city that will not be celebrating with fireworks this year is Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture. The city, located near the sea, cancelled its yearly summer fireworks festival after debris from the event damaged seven boats docked in a nearby port last year, which cost the event organizer ¥12 million ($76,200) in damages.