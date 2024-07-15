U.S. President Joe Biden used the formal setting of the White House Oval Office on Sunday to ask Americans to lower the political temperature and remember they are neighbors after a would-be assassin wounded Republican rival Donald Trump.

Trump’s shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday “calls on all of us to take a step back,” Biden said. Thankfully Trump was not seriously injured, he said.

“We can’t allow this violence to be normalized. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to do this.”