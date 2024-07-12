French President Emmanuel Macron once shook up NATO by declaring it was suffering "brain death."

But his days of such boldness on the international stage may be slipping away after his gamble on a snap election produced political paralysis at home.

At NATO's Washington summit, allies have been left wondering how much of a role Paris can play in the transatlantic alliance in the years ahead, adding to uncertainty stemming from U.S. President Joe Biden's faltering reelection bid and a possible return of NATO skeptic Donald Trump to the White House.