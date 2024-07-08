The Philippine Coast Guard said on Saturday that China's largest coast guard vessel has anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, and is meant to intimidate its smaller Asian neighbour.

The Chinese coast guard's 165-meter “monster ship” entered Manila's 200-nautical mile (370-kilometer) EEZ on July 2, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela told a news conference.

The Philippine Coast Guard warned the Chinese vessel it was in the Philippines’ EEZ and asked about their intentions, he said.