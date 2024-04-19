Campaign rallies under a blazing sun, long treks to rural polling stations — as Indians prepare to vote, forecasts for extreme heat could add to the challenges of holding the world's biggest election.

With voting starting on Friday, parties and authorities are being urged to do more to keep voters, candidates and polling station staff safe following heat warnings by the nation's meteorological service for the six-week election period.

During India's April-June hot-weather season, various parts of the country could record 10 to 20 heat -wave days compared to the normal four to eight, head of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said earlier this month.