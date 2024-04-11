The big winner in South Korea's parliamentary election is the country's most controversial politician: opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

His Democratic Party (DP) notched a landslide win Wednesday, making the scandal-plagued liberal a real danger to beleaguered President Yoon Suk-yeol.

A former factory worker who played up his rags-to-riches tale to rise to the top of South Korean politics, Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to arch-rival Yoon by the narrowest margin in the country's history — but now he's back for revenge.