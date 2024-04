Kidney doctors nationwide have received health complaints from 95 people who took Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s beni kōji red yeast rice supplements, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The 95 individuals were mostly between the ages of 40 and 69, with nearly half of them in their 50s. About 70% of them were women.

Many complained of dullness and loss of appetite, as well as urine and kidney problems. Some also complained of stomach problems and weight loss.