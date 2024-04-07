Japan was set to join the United States, Australia and the Philippines for joint naval and air drills in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, as China announced its own exercises in the strategic waterway.

The defense chiefs from the four partner nations said Saturday that the joint drills, which were to take place in an area within the Philippine’s exclusive economic zone in the strategic waterway, were intended to demonstrate their "collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Under its so-called nine dash line, Beijing maintains a claim to some 90% of the resource-rich South China Sea — through which trillions of dollars in trade flow every year — despite overlapping claims with Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines.