A coalition led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party could win nearly three quarters of the parliamentary seats in elections starting this month, according to a survey, while seats won by the main opposition Congress party could hit a record low.

The immensely popular Modi is riding high on the back of strong economic growth, handouts and the January inauguration of a Hindu temple on a contested site in the Hindu-majority country, despite his poor job-creation record and a widening disparity between the rich and poor.

Elections for a five-year term will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.