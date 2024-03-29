The World Court on Thursday unanimously ordered Israel, accused by South Africa of genocide in Gaza, to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies to the enclave's Palestinian population and halt spreading famine.

But Gaza's Hamas rulers said a cease-fire was needed to halt the humanitarian crisis.

The order from the International Court of Justice came as Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters battled in close combat around Gaza's Shifa Hospital, where the armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they attacked Israeli soldiers and tanks with rockets and mortar fire.