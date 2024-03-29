Japan's all-female musical theater company Takarazuka Revue on Thursday admitted to all claims of harassment against a deceased actress by troupe members and apologized to her family.

The two sides have reached a broad agreement on various issues, including compensation, as the theater company acknowledged all 14 incidents of harassment pointed out by the family, an official of the troupe's parent firm Hankyu Hanshin Holdings said at a news conference held in Osaka Prefecture.

"We cannot give any excuse for what we have done considering the feelings of the bereaved family," Yasuo Shimada, the president of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, told the news conference.