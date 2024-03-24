The government is making preparations for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to conduct a state visit to Britain in late June, a source connected to the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The imperial couple's visit to Britain is expected to last around a week. Arrangements are under way for welcoming events at Buckingham Palace, the London home of the British monarchy, as well as a state banquet hosted by King Charles III, the source said.

Preparations between the British and Japanese governments are proceeding with consideration for the king's health. Buckingham Palace said in February that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and advised to postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

Outside of official events, a visit to the University of Oxford is also under review, the source said. The imperial couple both studied at the institution, and Emperor Naruhito is the first Japanese emperor to have studied abroad.

The trip was initially planned for the second quarter of 2020 as the emperor's first overseas visit since his ascension to the throne in May 2019 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The imperial couple did, however, visit Britain for their first official overseas trip in September 2022, when they attended the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Emperor Naruhito's attendance at the funeral marked a departure from convention, as emperors typically do not make appearances at funerals, whether at home or abroad.

The state visit to Britain will be the first overseas trip by the imperial couple since their June 2023 official goodwill visit to Indonesia.