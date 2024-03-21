Leaders of more than 30 democratic countries agreed Wednesday to work together to address fake news generated through artificial intelligence and other digital technologies, with many of the nations facing elections this year.

During the plenary session of the third Summit for Democracy forum, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who hosted the online meeting, said fake news is "causing social conflict and division, threatening elections, which are the foundation of democracy."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida echoed the same sentiment, saying AI-generated fake images, video footage and audio content have made it difficult for people to distinguish between true and false information, hindering people's ability to make political choices.