U.S. President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. next month for the first trilateral leaders’ summit, as economic and security ties between the three countries continue to grow.

The White House announced Monday that the inaugural summit with the mutual U.S. allies would be held on April 11 in Washington, with the three leaders focusing on bolstering trilateral cooperation on inclusive economic growth, emerging technologies, clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation.

Security issues in the Indo-Pacific — including discussions on the flash point South China Sea — were also expected to top the agenda.