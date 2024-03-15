The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a photo Friday on the team's official X social media account of star player Shohei Ohtani alongside a woman that appears to be his wife, with the two posing near an airplane before their departure for South Korea.

Ohtani also released a photo on Instagram of himself and the woman along with four others, including his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara and his teammate and rookie pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with the only text being the phrase "Can't wait!" in Korean.

The 29-year-old superstar said in late February that he had married a Japanese woman, but did not disclose her identity. Ohtani's Instagram photo provides no information about who the woman is.

On the X platform, the Dodgers' photo includes a caption reading, "A photo of Shohei Ohtani and his wife before the flight to Korea."

The club also released a video of its players, including Ohtani, who is with the woman, and Yamamoto, getting onto an airplane ahead of the season-opening series in Seoul against the San Diego Padres.