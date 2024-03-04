Shohei Ohtani, one of the most famous athletes on the planet, is married, and no one knows anything about the bride. Or if they do, they are not saying.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar made the surprise revelation in an Instagram post last week, catching everyone off guard. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not know. Neither did the team, according to reports. Mike Trout, who played with Ohtani for the Los Angeles Angels for the past six seasons, did not even know he had a girlfriend.

The two-way star has broken countless records throughout his six-year MLB career. That he kept an engagement and marriage entirely off the radar in the current media landscape has to rank right up there with anything he has done in his stellar career to this point..